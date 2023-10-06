Photo via FC Dallas

Whenever you get to this point in the season, the one thing you probably have a constant eye on as a fan is the ‘magic number.’ In other sports, the magic number is determined by how many points or wins it will take for a team to clinch a playoff spot.

The same is sort of true in Major League Soccer. Wins equal points, points add up, and eventually, you can figure out how many you need to clinch a playoff spot.

It turns out that we finally have some ‘numbers’ for FC Dallas going into this weekend’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes.