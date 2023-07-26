FC Dallas has to pick up a win tonight in order to safely advance out of their group in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Club Necaxa

.

The lineups for the two sides are out, so let’s dive into what each team is working with, first with FC Dallas.

Changes from the last match

Only three main changes from last Friday, as Maarten Paes comes back into the lineup after missing the Charlotte game for a family funeral. Jose Martinez gets the start over Nkosi Tafari, and Edwin Cerrillo gets the nod over Facundo Quignon.

Estevez is keeping a pretty offensive-style look to the lineup tonight with Alan Velasco in the middle of the park. FC Dallas really needs to have him get going in the attack tonight.

Who we could see in the second half

You have to think this is a game we’ll see Paul Arriola get some minutes in the second half. The same could be said for Paxton Pomykal or Ema Twuamsi.

If those guys aren’t getting minutes in this one, then Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sam Junqua, Eugene Ansah, and Quignon seem like likely choices.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Jesus Jimenez

Get our special Leagues Cup offer

Here is what Necaxa is working with

We’re going to have to use the formation card from the league’s website on this one. A 5-4-1 for the ‘visitors’ (remember it is a neutral site game…so they’re not technically visitors).

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.