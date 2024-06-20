LINEUPS:

FC Dallas XI: GK Maaren Paes; D Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; M Bernard Kamungo, Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi, Paul Arriola©; F Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Petar Musa, Jesús Ferreira



Bench: GK Jimmy Maurer; D Omar Gonzalez, Emmanuel Twumasi, Marco Farfan; M Patrickson Delgado, Sebastian Lletget; F Dante Sealy, Logan Farrington, Eugene Ansah

Minnesota United XI: GK Clint Irwin; D Joseph Rosales, Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall ©, Victor Eriksson, Caden Clark; M Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod; F Sang Bin Jeong



Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Zarek Valentin, DJ Taylor, Finn McRobb; M Franco Fragapane, Molik Jesse Khan; F Kage Romanshyn Jr., Patrick Weah, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 DAL - Petar Musa (Paul Arriola) - 17’

1-1 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales) - 32’

1-2 DAL - Petar Musa (Bernard Kamungo) - 38’

2-2 MIN - Hassani Dotson (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) - 57’

2-3 DAL - Petar Musa (Sebastian Lletget) - 62’

2-4 DAL - Jesús Ferreira (Logan Farrington) - 75’

2-5 DAL - Logan Farrington (Sebastian Lletget) - 90’

3-5 MIN - Wil Trapp (penalty kick) - 90’+9’



DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DAL - Asier Illarramendi (caution) - 52’

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 68’

DAL - Logan Farrington (caution) - 90’+8’

Stats

Graphics via X.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight’s result…

“I’m thankful and grateful for the effort from the players. It’s very important for me that the effort has been fantastic. I’m very pleased with some of the sequences that we had, playing good football and very vertical. Overall, the goals that we conceded, sometimes we need to be a little bit smarter. All the players have been fantastic. Five goals at home, I think the fans were very happy. I’m sure they would’ve liked fewer goals conceded but it’s part of the game. We are making progress. It’ll be step-by-step but you can see the attitude from the players is excellent. They want to play, they understand. Now we need to adjust to find that balance. I really think we deserved to win. Maybe against St. Louis it was a little different but tonight I think we deserved to win.”



On tactical formation…

“We started with a back four from the first half. It was to read them a little bit because we know they would start in a 5-2-3. So we thought with Sam [Junqua] coming inside and building with just two center backs, just between the nine that they have, it helped us to have more freedom and space to play. I think the plan in the first half had good sequences and to be more consistent in the gameplan. As soon as we scored the goal you can see that we dropped. The attitude and the behavior we need to change. I would love that after every single time we scored a goal that we go again, but we are talking about progress. And with Omar [Gonzalez] coming in at the end was just to maintain the result and to make sure the player and effort and we wanted to give some rest to the player.”



Forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On the team’s mentality switch…

“I just think there's a switch of mentality and attitude, the way we approach games. We start flying, and then we try to maintain the intensity throughout the game to make it difficult for the opponent. I just think that shift of mentality has made a huge difference for us.”



On the team’s style of play…

“It helps a lot to just know that you can try stuff, even if it doesn't work out. You've got the confidence of the coach, you can still keep going. Because you can show your qualities and stuff like that. So yeah, it's been really helpful for me and I'm just looking to build on that.”



Forward Petar Musa

On scoring his first hat trick for FC Dallas…

“Feels amazing, especially in front of our fans. We won, and that is most important. I scored three goals but I am really happy that we won today.”



On the change in playstyle…

“I think we play more vertically towards the goal. We are more offensive now, we have a lot of players who run behind and we started playing more attacking football. We scored five goals at home so you can see from the build up that we play attacking soccer. I am very happy about the new style we are implementing.”