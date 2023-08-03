FC Dallas looks to advance to the next round of the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Club Mazatlan

.

The lineups for the two sides are out, so let’s dive into what each team is working with, first with FC Dallas.

Changes from the last match

There are really only a couple of games from the win last week over Necaxa.

We’re sticking to what has worked so far in this tournament with Alan Velasco in the middle of the field instead of on the wings. He’ll be alongside Sebastian Lletget in that area with Jader Obrian and Bernard Kamungo on the wings. Jesus Ferreira will once again be up top. Five goals in the two games from that group is a reason enough to stick with it.

Aside from that, we’re seeing Facundo Quignon, Nkosi Tafari, and Sam Junqua back in the lineup. Those are your three changes from the last week.

Who we could see in the second half

Let’s start with one bit of good news, Jesus Jimenez is off the ‘out’ list, which is a big positive. Our injury report continues to shrink.

This is a strong bench too. Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo, Eugene Ansah and Ema Twumasi all seem like good bets to come off the bench tonight. Sebastian Ibeagha could also be an option if the team needs to go defensive late in the game.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Marco Farfan

Here is what Mazatlan is working with

Mazatlan comes out tonight with a 4-2-3-1.

