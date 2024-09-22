Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas remains in the playoff race for another week as they downed LAFC 3-1 on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Petar Musa scored his 15th goals of the season, while Patrickson Delgado and Logan Farrington each added goals in the second half to help seal the club’s ninth home victory of the season.

FC Dallas had a golden chance in the 24th minute as Musa played a through ball behind the LAFC defense to Jesus Ferreira. The Dallas Homegrown got the ball into the penalty box by beating one defender and then as he tried to get around LAFC keeper Thomas Hasal, his attempt on goal deflected off Hasal. Ferreira attempted to put the ball on frame again with a rebound, but it sailed over the crossbar.

Four minutes later Musa found the back of the net on another breakaway. LAFC turned the ball over at midfield as Ferreira collected the ball and fed it forward to Musa. The Croatian took a couple of dribbles before firing a shot from outside the penalty area past Hasal.

Just after the hour mark, FC Dallas doubled their lead with another goal from outside the penalty area by Delgado. Farrington received the ball at the top of the penalty box from Paul Arriola. He the laid it off to Delgado who scored his fourth of the season.

Two minutes later, Farrington added the third goal of the night and his fourth of the regular season. Ferreira played a ball into the penalty area behind the LAFC defense here Farrington was able to get on the end and poke it past Hasal.

LAFC started to show some life in the second half and in the 79th minute, they had their best chance of the night. Lewis O'Brien had an open look from inside the penalty area that forced Maarten Paes to make a big diving save.

In the 86th minute, LAFC pulled one back on a goal from Eduard Atuesta.

Instant Reaction: Given what LAFC was missing on the night (due to their USOC final next week, they heavily rotated tonight), this was the game that FC Dallas had to win at home. Dallas didn’t dominate this one, but they managed to make the most of the chances that they did have.

It was also great to see the three Dallas Designated Players start in this one. While Musa left early with an injury (we’ll follow up on that as soon as we can), Ferreira is starting to look like his old self, and Alan Velasco appears to be getting close to his full fitness here.

About the Subs: Musa had to be subbed off in the 38th minute, as he seemed to be carrying an injury. Logan Farrington came on for him in that spot. Sam Junqua and Sebastian Lletget came on in the 66th minute for Velasco and Ruan. The final subs came shortly after the LAFC goal as Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Nkosi Tafari came on for Patrickson Delgado and Omar Gonzalez.

Man of the Match: Give it to Ferreira.

Where this fits in the MLS Playoffs race: As of this writing, FCD is back to being three points out of 9th place. Minnesota and SKC are in a weather delay, so we won’t know if the Loons are able to pull away from FCD just yet.

What’s next for FC Dallas: FC Dallas closes out the month of September next weekend as they host former head coach Oscar Pareja and Orlando City SC.