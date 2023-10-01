Photo via FC Dallas

For the fifth time in six games, FC Dallas ends a game level as they tied the Houston Dynamo 0-0 on Saturday night.

FC Dallas ended the month of September with an unbeaten record, though five of the six results were draws. The result sees Copa Tejas end up with Austin FC

, while FC Dallas will retain

the Texas Derby this season.

Neither side could gain control of the game in the first half of play. Houston led the first 45 minutes with nine shots to FC Dallas’ three.

FC Dallas struggled in the second half to get the ball forward into the attack and, in the 78th minute, finally saw a good opportunity on a long ball from Jesus Ferreira over the Dynamo defense to Paul Arriola. The Dallas captain got one touch on it, but a Dynamo defender was able to get enough of a challenge on Arriola to see his attempt on goal go high.

In the 88th minute, the Dynamo had a big chance on a counterattack following a Dallas corner kick. Adalberto Carrasquilla had a wide-open shot from the right side of the penalty box, but Maarten Paes was able to get a glove on the shot to push it away for a corner kick.

The Dynamo tried to put more pressure on the Dallas defense in the final minutes of the match, with Artur sending in a couple of long-range shots that didn’t test Paes.

Instant Reaction: On one hand, it was the seventh shutout of the season for the Dallas defense, but boy, did they look rough at the attack tonight. Nico Estevez tried his hand at a different formation tonight with a 3-4-3 look that just struggled to do anything in terms of possession or chances on goal. FC Dallas had two attempts in the first half and two in the second half. That is never enough to get goals on the road.

But to end the month unbeaten and still in the playoff race is something to be okay with. Maybe not happy with but certainly okay with it.

Man of the Match: It's hard to give this to anyone tonight, but let’s go with the defensive group as a whole. They got another shutout.

What’s next for FC Dallas: One more two-game week is on top as the team returns home to host Colorado on Wednesday before wrapping up the home season slate with San Jose on Saturday.