Photo via FC Dallas

After landing on the top of the MLS 22 Under 22 list this past week, FC Dallas attacker Alan Velasco scored a free kick to help FC Dallas draw the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday night.

FC Dallas remains unbeaten in their last eight games following the draw but will have to wait until next week’s Decision Day in Los Angeles to clinch a playoff spot

.

FC Dallas controlled the opening half of the match with loads of possession but not a lot of chances on goal until the 18th minute when a long ball from Ferreira was played over the Colorado defense where Obrian was able to get on it and put a shot on goal that hit the side netting.

In the 24th minute, Paxton Pomykal was called for a foul outside the penalty box. The free kick by Cole Bassett hit off the crossbar, and as a Dallas defender attempted to clear the ball, Rafael Navarro was waiting to tap in the game’s first goal.

FC Dallas responded in the 37th minute on a wonderful free-kick of their own by Velasco. Bassett fouled Pomykal right outside the penalty box in a perfect spot for Velasco to curl a ball over the Rapids’ wall and past Marko Illic for his fourth goal of the season.

FC Dallas continued to push for a winner. In the 71st minute, they nearly pulled ahead with a chance from Ferreira. Paul Arriola played a ball back to the top of the penalty box, where Ferreira gathered the ball and took a touch by a Rapids defender before firing a shot that hit the far post.

Instant Reaction: The goal given up was just a classic moment that is going to define this season for FC Dallas. A lapse in defending on a play that probably shouldn’t have been called. The Rapids really had no business getting anything from this game and really played the role of spoiler well.

FC Dallas did well to control the game in terms of possession, but if you don’t do enough with that possession, it doesn’t matter.

Man of the Match: Uh…Velasco?

What’s next for FC Dallas: Decision Day is upon us as next week, FC Dallas will travel to Southern California to take on the LA Galaxy in the regular season finale.