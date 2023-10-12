Photo via FC Dallas

For the third straight season, an FC Dallas player tops the annual MLS 22 Under 22 List.

Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco topped Major League Soccer’s 22 Under 22 list. Velasco becomes the third consecutive FC Dallas player to earn the honor after FC Dallas Homegrowns Jesús Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi topped the list in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo placed No.19 on the list in his first consolidated season with FC Dallas.

Velasco tops the list after coming in 7th place in 2022. This season, the Argentine has featured in 26 MLS regular season matches, netting three goals and providing four assists. He secured his first National team call-up with Argentina and honed his skills in the midfielder position.

In 2023, Bernard Kamungo solidified his place in the FC Dallas squad with impressive performances and goal-scoring contributions. Kamungo has played in 15 MLS regular season matches, contributing four goals. In all four goal contributions, Kamungo played a crucial role in helping Dallas secure eight out of 12 possible points. Kamungo was called up to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team domestic training camp, which is being held in Phoenix, AZ, from October 8-18, 2023.

The voting panel was comprised of MLSsoccer.com staff, members of the MLS player department and external media. Voters were asked to rank their Top 22 players in order based on technical, tactical, physical and potential abilities.

History of FC Dallas Selections in MLS 22 Under 22/24 Under 24

2023: Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)

2022: Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)

2021: Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)

2020: Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)

2019: Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)

2018: Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)

2017: Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)

2016: Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)

2015: Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)

2014: Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)

2013: Fabian Castillo (15)

2012: Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)

2011: Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)

2010: Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)