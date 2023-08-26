Tim Heitman - USA Today Sports

FC Dallas begins their Major League Soccer season restart this weekend against in-state rivals Austin FC.

Austin currently leads the Copa Tejas standings with six points to FC Dallas’ 1 point

. A win by FC Dallas tonight will keep them in the race for the state crown in MLS in 2023, while anything less will eliminate them and potentially hand the title over to Austin FC

.

FC Dallas is coming off a three-week layoff from the end of their Leagues Cup run. They were supposed to play last weekend in Philadelphia, but that match was rescheduled due to the Union’s semifinal run in the Leagues Cup. Austin, on the other hand, saw their restart in MLS play end in a bad 6-3 blowout loss to St. Louis CITY SC.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - The Argentine DP’s Leagues Cup run was fun to watch, but as play resumes in MLS, FCD needs more out of him in the final 11 games. The more he can link up with Jesus Ferreira, the better.

In Jesus we trust: FC Dallas has won seven of the eight MLS matches in which Jesús Ferreira scored this season (L1). Dallas has just one win in 15 league matches when Ferreira doesn't score or doesn’t play (D6 L8) this year.

Recent home record: FC Dallas has lost only three of its last 23 home matches in all competitions (W13 D7, including one penalty shoot-out win and two penalty shoot-out losses). Dallas has scored multiple goals in six of its last seven matches at Toyota Stadium, including the last four in a row.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,183 minutes and made 57 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Austin FC Notes:

Key player for Austin FC: Sebastian Driussi

We broke down the Austin MVP in our team scouting report, which you can read here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)

Questionable: Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Free

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

☀️ Weather: 98, hot