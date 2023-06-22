FC Dallas looks to make it two-for-two tonight against Austin FC in the 2023 season as they two square off.

We’re currently in a weather delay

, but the league’s website does have the two club’s lineups available to discuss.

Changes from the last match

No Jesus Ferreira, as he’s off with the national team. No, Jader Obrian, he’s suspended. Jesus Jimenez picked up another injury, so he’s out. That doesn’t even account for Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal, two guys that have been our for ages now. So yeah, that attack is very thin at the moment.

The lineup card above says 4-3-3, but it will likely be more of a 4-4-2 with Alan Velasco playing underneath Herbert Endeley.

Once again, we see Colin Smith recalled from his Birmingham loan to help fill out the roster a bit. Smith will return to Birmingham following this game

. He’ll be the opposite in the midfield from Sam Junqua, with Edwin Cerrillo and Facundo Quignon in the middle.

The defense may be the only area that feels normal with Maarten Paes in goal, Geovane Jesus, Marco Farfan, Sebastian Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari in the back line.

Who we could see in the second half

First off, this bench is thin. Super, super thin. Five field players and a goalkeeper thin, which means we could see those five guys get subbed in. But, yeah, it’s so damn thin.

We do get to see the return of Sebastian Lletget after a few weeks of being out. Bernard Kamungo is on the bench after being away in Africa on international duty with Tanzania.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.