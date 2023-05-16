Photo via Vancouver Whitecaps

The schedule ramp-up is certainly in full effect for FC Dallas. Coming off a week that had them on the road for a Wednesday night game in the US Open Cup (a 2-0 loss to Nashville) followed by an emotional 1-0 win in Austin, FC Dallas is about to do another two-game week set.

First up is a visit from the Vancouver Whitecaps before hosting another rival on Saturday, the Houston Dynamo.

While it would be easy to want to focus on the weekend Derby match with the Dynamo, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez stressed on Monday to the media that he and his club have to take things one at a time right now.

“Well, I think is that mentality of one game at a time,” said Estevez during his weekly press conference. “It's we cannot think about Houston for me. Houston right now is really far, I know it is a rivalry between both teams. I think right now; our focus has to be Vancouver.”

Estevez stressed that he didn’t want to focus on Houston until the club got through Wednesday night’s game with a tough Vancouver side, adding that he needs to see how his team handles and then recovers from that match with the Whitecaps.

The two sides already met earlier this year, with FC Dallas earning a 1-1 draw at BC Place back on MatchDay 3. Sebastian Ibeagha scored his first professional goal with FC Dallas three minutes into the match before an own-goal by Paul Arriola tied things up before halftime.

FC Dallas’ defense has found ways to pick up shutouts in their last two league matches, but they’ll need more offense to put away the Whitecaps on Wednesday.

“I think the thing with Vancouver is you have to kill them like if you score a goal, you have to go for the second,” explained Estevez. “They have quality, intelligent players, combination shots, and crosses. I think they are a very good team in they also have that mentality that they never give up. For us to have that mentality that we know if we score is not gonna be enough, we have to go for more.”

Injury Update

Following Saturday’s win in Austin, Estevez will likely have to do a fair amount of roster juggling against the Whitecaps. Paul Arriola will be out again with a quad injury. He will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine how long he’ll be out. Sebastian Lletget will be questionable as well. Estevez mentioned he, too, will have an MRI on Tuesday on an undisclosed injury. Jesus Jimenez broke his hand before the club’s USOC match in Nashville last week. Estevez hopes to have him back for Saturday’s game with Houston, but an X-ray on Monday will determine whether or not he’s progressed enough or if he will need surgery next week.

One player Estevez did not mention that was out last weekend in Austin was Geovane Jesus. He was a late scratch for the club on Saturday. Given that he listed off several players with injuries when asked, it is probably safe to assume Geovane Jesus will be available at some point this week for the club.