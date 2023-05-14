Scott Wachter - USA Today

FC Dallas picked up their second road win of the 2023 season on Saturday night by downing ten-man Austin FC 1-0.

Jesus Ferreira scored his sixth goal in the win while Maarten Paes earned his third shutout of the season.

FC Dallas nearly got on the board in the 30th minute on a counterattack lead by Ferreira. The Dallas Homegrown headed the ball into space where Jader Obrian was able to run onto the ball. Obrian pushed the ball forward past an Austin defender, he then ripped a shot from the top of the penalty box only for it to hit the crossbar.

Austin had to spend the final 35 minutes with ten men as Rodney Redes was issued a second yellow card for a hard tackle on Sebastian Ibeagha.

In the 89th minute, FC Dallas finally made their breakthrough with Ferreira. Tsiki Ntsabeleng sent a perfect long ball through the Austin defense where Ferreria could run on to the ball and put home a shot through the legs of Brad Stuver.

Instant Reaction: The red card in the early stages of the second half really changed the game for Dallas for the better as it allowed the offense to get more space and slice up a vulnerable Austin defense.

It wasn’t pretty all the time but a shutout win on the road is something you take every single time in this league. Hopefully this is a platform that FC Dallas can build off of here this season and begin to run the way we hoped they could at the beginning of the year.

Man of the match: Ferreira with the goal, easy choice.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for another two-game week as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night before hosting the first Texas Derby match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.