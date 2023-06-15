Photo via FC Dallas

It seems a bit wild to think that we’re just a mere three weeks away from the start of another transfer window being open in Major League Soccer. The secondary transfer window will open up on July 5 and run through August 2.

FC Dallas enters the summer with a few areas of need on the roster as they begin to dive deeper into the second half of their schedule. We discussed yesterday the things we’ve learned about this team so far in 2023. Today, we will discuss some of the areas on the roster that could use a boost this summer with either an incoming transfer, a returning player on loan or even a potential Homegrown signing.

Attacking depth

Take Jesus Ferreira and his ten goals away; what are you left with? A team that is rather punchless at the moment in the attack. We’ll get a real glimpse of what life is like without Ferreira in the next few weeks as he is gone on Gold Cup duty for the United States.