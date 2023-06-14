Photo via FC Dallas

It seems hard to believe, but we’re past the midway point in the 2023 season. FC Dallas has picked up 26 points during this portion of the season, with a 7-6-5 record.

Since the club is off for the week, it felt like a good time to take a step back to assess what we’ve learned so far this season. There has been plenty of good, plenty of ‘yikes’ and lots of room for improvement (which we hope to dive into in a separate post later this week).

Here are the four things I’ve noticed through 18 games this season:

Injuries are the story of 2023 so far

First, it was Homegrown midfielder Tarik Scott in the preseason training camp in Spain. Sure, Scott was a player that wasn’t likely going to get a ton of first team minutes in 2023, but you never know. The first few weeks of the season were pretty quiet and normal, with a few knocks here and there but nothing big.

Then Alan Velasco was out for a couple of weeks. Jesus Jimenez picked up a broken hand and was out for a brief spell. Then Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget. Then Paxton Pomykal and Geovane Jesus. Then Ema Twumasi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

All of that hit during arguably the toughest stretch of the schedule, in May when FC Dallas was playing nearly every three or four days.