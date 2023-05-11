Photo via USA Today - TIm Heitman

Major League Soccer announced that FC Dallas’ match against St. Louis CITY, that was suspended last Saturday due to severe weather in Frisco, will resume play on Wednesday, June 7, at 7:30 PM CT at Toyota Stadium.

Severe weather forced the suspension of the match in the 50th minute, and it will resume at that time.

Per league policy, the match will resume with the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed.

At the time of the postponement, FC Dallas had the following players on the field: Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus, Sebastien Ibeagha, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget; Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, and Jesús Jiménez.

Head coach Nico Estevez also has four subs available to use out of the following players: Jimmy Maurer, Ema Twumasi, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Edwin Cerrillo, Bernard Kamungo, and Alan Velasco.

The game will come on the heels of FC Dallas hosting Nashville SC, on June 3.