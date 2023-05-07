May in Texas is known for thunderstorms that can come in quickly and go before you realized anything happened. But Saturday night’s storm was slow and grew stronger the longer it was in the North Texas area causing the FC Dallas game with St. Louis CITY SC to be postponed.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez told the media following the decision to postpone the game that it was the right call to make.

“The lightning wasn’t going away until 1 AM,” said Estevez. “Sometimes, and I’ve had this in Columbus, you know the length of the lightning is shorter and you’ll wait. But here that wasn’t happening. Twice they told us that we were going to go warm up in a few minutes but then there was lightning. I think it was the best decision, families and people who had worked today can go home earlier with a proper plan.”

FC Dallas wasn’t playing particularly great on the night before the delay that began in the 50th minute. St. Louis CITY outshot the hosts 8-4 in the first half and maintained 52% of the possession. FC Dallas also struggled with putting together a solid string of passes on the night that could force the visitors on their heels.

The postponement also changes up how the team will handle their preparations for the upcoming week that sees them go on the road to Nashville on Wednesday in the US Open Cup before returning to Texas for a weekend showdown with rivals Austin FC.

“It affects us a little bit because we wanted to train after the game today in order to have the players who didn’t play have a good session tomorrow,” explained Estevez. “Monday and Tuesday we’ll prepare for the Open Cup game because we cannot give them off the whole week because of that game. We’re going to train with the guys who didn’t play today and do a recovery for the players who did. The good thing is we will be rested, we played less than Nashville today.”

Nashville dominated their Matchday 11 game on Saturday night with reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire.

