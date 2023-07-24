© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Major League Soccer teams would face a tough challenge when they squared off against Liga MX sides in the Concacaf Champions League tournament. Games would be played in February or March, sometimes weeks before the start of the MLS regular season. Liga MX sides would be well into their seasons at that point, giving them a leg up on the competition.

Fast forward to now, with the new Leagues Cup set up that sees a bit of a reversal in that scheduling for the two leagues. FC Dallas, like all MLS sides, are more than halfway through their 34-game setup, while Liga MX sides like Tuesday night’s opponent, Necaxa, are only three games into their new season.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez told the media on Monday that he wasn’t sure if their lack of games at this stage is something they have to worry about.

“We have to play our game in order to beat them,” said Estevez during Monday’s media press conference. “I don't know if it’s positive or not that they just have three games while we’re in midseason.”

Joining Estevez on Monday’s press conference was goalkeeper Maarten Paes, who missed Friday night’s penalty shootout loss to Charlotte FC. The Dutchman is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday and offered a small take on what he expects against the Mexican side.