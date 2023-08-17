Photo via FC Dallas

The regular season is about to restart in Major League Soccer after being off for the last month thanks to the Leagues Cup. FC Dallas will have to wait an additional week since their original restart opponent (Philadelphia) is still in the Leagues Cup.

Thanks to that extra bit of time, FC Dallas will see their restart next weekend against rivals Austin FC. We figured it was a good time to look at the players who need to step up in the final 11 games of the season, either due to their renewed roles on the team from the Leagues Cup or just in general.

Here are four players we’re singling out as key to FC Dallas’ restart in MLS.

Jesus Ferreira

Take the rumors of him heading to La Liga with Cadiz off the table for a moment. Before the summer months hit, Ferreira was the main guy in the FC Dallas attack. His ten goals and two assists before he jetted off to the Gold Cup with the United States national team (where he also scored seven goals) showed just how valuable he was to the club. In those weeks with the USMNT, the FC Dallas attack struggled to find consistency.

The team may be finally healthy in the attack now, but the value of Ferreira to this team still remains the same. If he fails to continue scoring the same way he did before June, you can bet this team will struggle to make the playoffs.