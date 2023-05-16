Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you do a fair amount of Googling with regards to FC Dallas as I do, you probably have come across the slew of AP reports that Justin Che is returning to FC Dallas after his loan with Hoffenheim ended this week and the German side opted not to purchase his contract.

Che made two Bundesliga appearances as a substitute for Hoffenheim last season but just one in the Cup for them this season. He also played 24 times for Hoffenheim’s reserve team.

Technically, the loan goes through the end of the month, and Che could return to Dallas for the summer since he is under contract with the club through the 2025 season (with an option in 2026). But is that the right move for both sides? Since the Homegrown defender is away with the US U-20 team for the upcoming U-20 World Cup in Argentina right now, it is a perfect time to evaluate what FC Dallas should do with him.

Let’s look at the pros and cons of both bringing him home and selling him this summer.