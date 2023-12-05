Now that we’re in the thick of things in the offseason and FC Dallas has made some roster moves, we can sit back a bit and look over a few things that we might not be able to do during the regular season.

The one thing that has stood out to me in recent weeks is how FC Dallas is handling their international roster slots for the upcoming season. Several of you made comments last week following the roster moves announcement that got me thinking that I needed to spend more time in this area of the club’s roster build.

Thankfully, FC Dallas held a media call on Monday afternoon with manager Nico Estevez and technical director Andre Zanotta to discuss the end of the year, and we were able to dig into this a bit more.

FC Dallas has eight players occupying the eight roster slots available to them at the moment. That number will go up with newcomer Enes Sali, who was announced as a signing on Monday. It could go up even higher should the club re-sign winger Jader Obrian, whose option was declined last week.

Zanotta discussed how the team could handle this situation. The most direct route to opening up international slots is through green cards.