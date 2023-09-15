© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, can FC Dallas catch a break this season on the injury front? Seriously.

Earlier in the day, we reported the devastating news about Geovane Jesus picking up a tear in his right knee, an ACL injury, to be more precise, that will take him out of the rest of this season and likely a month or two into 2024.

Geovane Jesus isn’t the only player carrying an injury into the start of a ruling seven games in a 21-day stretch that the club is about to get into starting this weekend when they host the Seattle Sounders.

Here is the official injury report from the club as of today. I know the date says September 11, but it is from today. Still, that is also subject to change depending on how training goes tomorrow.