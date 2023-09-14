Photo via MikeBrooks

During his weekly media call with the local press, FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez shared some unfortunate news on Thursday afternoon. Right back Geovane Jesus will miss the remainder of the 2023 regular season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The injury took place earlier this week during the club’s regular training sessions.

“I just wanted to give you that in a statement that Geovane Jesus has an ACL injury in his right knee,” said Estevez. “He will miss the rest of the season. The sad part of the story is not only that he won't be able to play with us, but he was called up for the U 23s from Brazil for the Panamericana.”

Estevez shared that Geovane Jesus received the call-up for the Panamericana just the day before his injury took place in training. That would have been his first international call-up from a Brazilian national team.

The FC Dallas manager also did not state exactly when Geovane Jesus would have surgery on the injury, but it will likely be soon. We will get a better estimate of how long he will be out at that point too.

He made his debut at the beginning of the season, in FC Dallas’ season opener against Minnesota United. The 21-year-old has appeared in 19 games this season with FC Dallas, starting 11 of those. He’s had two assists.

He is currently signed to a U-22 Initiative deal that will go through the 2026 season.