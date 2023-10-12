Photo via FC Dallas

Each year since 2010, Major League Soccer has produced a 22 Under 22 list to highlight the top young talent in the league, and for the third year in a row, FC Dallas has a player at the very top of that list. Argentine attacker Alan Velasco joins an impressive company of players who have topped the list, including the last two winners, Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi.

FC Dallas has become the only team to see a player top this list more than twice. In fact, they’ve now produced a player that has topped the list five times.

“This club has a tradition of winning back to back to back,” said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez. This award before with (Ricardo) Pepi, then (Jesus) Ferreira and now Alan Velasco. I think for FC Dallas, as a club that is building a culture on young talent, is great.”