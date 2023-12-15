Another offseason event is about to take place in Major League Soccer. The league’s annual SuperDraft is set for December 19 with three rounds. FC Dallas has three picks in the draft, but as we all know, that can change with some trades.

Ahead of the 2024 draft, MLS has expanded the player eligibility criteria for the SuperDraft. For the first time in league history, sophomores and juniors, alongside seniors and above and Generation adidas signees in the selection pool, will be eligible for the draft.

Photo via FC Dallas

FCD’s SuperDraft Strategy

With the 15th pick, the options for FC Dallas to make a big move are there. Here are a few suggestions I see playing out next Tuesday for them.