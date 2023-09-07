Let’s face it: the Western Conference in 2023 is a complete mess.

Just one look at the current standings during this September FIFA break, and it is pretty clear, from 2nd place down to 13th, anything is possible in the final month or so of the season.

For FC Dallas, just seven points separate them from a 2nd spot or five points between them and 13th. Yeah, it is a mess.

Since we’re on a playing break for the upcoming weekend, let’s dive into some reasons why FC Dallas will make the playoffs in 2023 and some reasons why they will not.