Dante Sealy carries momentum from preseason over in FC Dallas' season opener
The Dallas Homegrown continues to score goals in 2024.
Throughout FC Dallas’ match against the San Jose Earthquakes, it looked like the two sides were destined to draw yet another game in their regular season series, extending the run of draws into a new year.
Enter Dante Sealy.
