Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The expanded Copa America 2024 tournament draw was held yesterday. For this tournament, CONMEBOL’s ten teams will be joined by six teams from CONCACAF, including the United States.

Here is how the draw wrapped up, with the US getting a very difficult group.

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada or Trinidad & Tobago

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica or Honduras

The DFW area is one of 14 markets that will host games during the tournament. One of those games will include a group stage game for the United States. Arlington’s JerryWorld AT&T Stadium is set to host the following group games:

Group A: Chile vs Peru (June 21)

Group C: United States vs Bolivia (June 23)

Lastly, AT&T Stadium will host a knockout round game between Group B's winner and Group A's runner-up on July 5.

The two remaining CONCACAF spots will be decided next March in Frisco at Toyota Stadium when Canada faces Trinidad & Tobago, and then Costa Rica squares off with Honduras.