Going into the weekend, I was a bit disappointed FC Dallas wasn’t on the schedule. At the same time, though, it was nice to see how the first couple of Round One playoff series games went across Major League Soccer.

Basically, what we’ve seen so far is the home teams have a serious advantage, or they at least really took it to their opponents (except for St. Louis!). LAFC dominated Vancouver in a 5-2 win (with our former guy Ryan Hollingshead scoring a brace!). Philadelphia jumped out on New England with three first half goals before winning 3-1.

Still, there is just one game in each series. Both teams will have to do it on the road now. I do think these series are going to be long in the end for the clubs involved. Some will be more intense than others (like the Midwest rivalry with St. Louis and Kansas City, for instance).

What does it mean for FC Dallas tonight in Seattle? It really is simple: just win, baby.

Let’s dive into some posts to get ready for tonight’s game, along with some thoughts on other items from around the league that caught my eye over the last week.

