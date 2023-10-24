While the 2023 season isn’t technically over for FC Dallas as they begin their MLS Cup Playoff journey next week in Seattle, the regular season is in the books.

We’ve been through 34 games here this year, and it is time to dive into some facts and numbers from those 34 games. We will dive into some deeper stats with each player once the offseason hits in November (or December if we’re lucky).

11-10-13 - 46 points - final record

Yes, those 13 draws kept FC Dallas from clinching a playoff spot sooner in September, but on the bright side…

9 - unbeaten run going into the playoffs

Say what you will about this unbeaten run in September and October. In MLS, any time you can go on a run like this without a loss is a big deal. Momentum is everything in MLS, especially going into the playoffs.

Photo via FC Dallas

12 - Top Goalscorer - Jesus Ferreira

Down from his 2022 mark, Ferreira raced out of the gate with goals this season. He was in the discussion for the league’s Golden Boot race up until about June when he was called into the United State’s national team camp for the Gold Cup, where he scored seven goals.

18 - Most goal contributions - Jesus Ferreira

No shocker here since he leads the team in scoring. He also added six assists this season, the most on the roster in 2023. Ferreira has recorded at least 17 regular-season goal contributions in each of his last three seasons, the first FC Dallas player to do so in three straight seasons in club history.

7 - Game-winning goals - Jesus Ferreira

Ferreira was first in MLS this season with seven game-winning goals and has tied the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009).

11 - Unsung hero - Jader Obrian

Going into 2023, if you had told me that Obrian would get six goals and five assists, I would have thought you’d be joking. Instead, Obrian surprised a lot of us in 2023, as he became one of Nico Estevez’s main threats in the attack. He still has his moments of play that make you scratch your head, but those are starting to happen less with him.