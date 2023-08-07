Photo via Inter Miami

Well, now we know. That seemed to be the thought that echoed around the press box on Sunday night when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stunned the Toyota Stadium crowd with another amazing free kick in the Leagues Cup.

Now FC Dallas is off for the next two weeks, and we’re left here picking up the pieces from what was maybe one of the more entertaining games of the year. Personally, I need a giant pot of coffee to get through just today alone. There is so much to discuss from last night, so let’s get into it.

From the blog