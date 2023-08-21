Photo via FC Dallas

After a month of being on the Leagues Cup train, we can finally exit and get back to the regular season in Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won the new Leagues Cup in dramatic fashion on Saturday while FC Dallas is still waiting to get back out on the field.

In this week’s newsletter, we recap our posts from the last week, share some insight from others watching FC Dallas and go through all the action from the Leagues Cup final in Nashville and the MLS season restart.

From the blog