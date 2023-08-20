Photo via FC Dallas

The final push toward the MLS Cup Playoffs is about to begin now that the Leagues Cup is in the rearview mirror. FC Dallas would be playing today but had to see their restart back into MLS play delayed by a week.

With that additional time, let’s get into some predictions for the final two and a half months of play in the regular season for FC Dallas that I am sure will go very wrong in the end for me.

⏱ Long break = rusty start

If there was one thing that I feared during this stretch, it was the potential for a long layover between games for FC Dallas between the start and end of the Leagues Cup.

Before the group phase ended, I kept telling people that a three-week layoff would be disastrous in terms of getting the guys who are coming off injuries the proper minutes they need to regain full fitness and just the general belief in the club again that they can do something special this season.

Thankfully, FC Dallas advanced to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup and got an extra week of games as a result. The downside, they ended up with a three-week layoff anyways, thanks to the Philadelphia Union advancing to the semifinals.

FC Dallas will be one of a few clubs to start next weekend as opposed to this Sunday. Even with the friendly home schedule (more on that in a second), I think out of the gate, they may have a bit of a struggle to deal with as they take on a rival next weekend with Austin FC coming to town. But being at home will help…