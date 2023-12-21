Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with attacker Bernard Kamungo.

By now, everyone is aware of Kamungo’s impressive story. The Tanzanian refugee who moved to the US took part in the open tryouts with North Texas SC, dominated with NTSC, earned a first-team deal with FC Dallas and then flourished in his first full season in MLS.

Stat breakdown

It feels both weird and exciting to see that Kamungo only appeared in 16 matches for FC Dallas in 2023. Part of that was due to injuries late in the year, and the other part was him finding his way onto the first team in the first third of the regular season.

But Kamungo found his spot and really took it. His six goals were tied for second-best on the team. He also added an assist in one of the playoff games against Seattle.

Highlight

It is kind of hard to nail down one great highlight for Kamungo. So you’ll get three.

Kamungo announced himself to the rest of MLS back in the spring when he came off the bench late in a match with Real Salt Lake and found a game-winner.

Then, in the Leagues Cup, he showed some special skill to score this lovely goal against Inter Miami.

Finally, on Decision Day, fresh off a call-up from the US Olympic team, Bernie came out on fire against the LA Galaxy and scored a brace in the first 30 minutes.

What can we expect from him in 2024?

First off, FC Dallas needs Kamungo to be healthy for the long haul in 2024. I think it is fair to expect him to appear in no less than 25 regular season games next year. Ideally, he’s closer to 30 appearances in MLS. But that number will largely depend on health and whether or not he makes the Summer Olympic squad in Paris.

On the goals, anything more than six is good, but I would also like to see him begin to earn more assists like we saw in the playoffs. FC Dallas needs more guys on the wings who can cross the ball into the box like he showed he can do.

Photo via Mike Brooks

Final thoughts

It is hard not to love watching this kid play. He doesn’t let big moments get to him and doesn’t shy away from taking chances around the penalty box. He does have a tendency to give up the ball in the midfield, which is something he’ll need to grow and improve on in 2024.

Still, his story is far from complete with this club and if the next chapter is anything like what we’ve seen in 2023, I have to think the best is yet to come with him.