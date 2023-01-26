Who needs a strong preseason camp in Spain for FC Dallas?
After a tough preseason scrimmage with Barcelona SC, it is starting to be clear who needs to step up more this preseason.
Like many of you, I could not watch Wednesday night’s preseason scrimmage with FC Dallas and Barcelona SC. Part of it was due to work; the other part was due to braving the chilly 30-degree weather.
Still, based on the club’s report and social media sleuthing, we could gather a decent bit on last night’s game. I already had this list in mind last night b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.