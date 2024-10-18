Photo via FC Dallas

Rest easy FC Dallas fans, this long nightmare of a regular season is finally coming to a close this weekend. FC Dallas will host their old rivals Sporting Kansas City in a Decision Day match that will have a pretty minimal impact on the final standings in the MLS Western Conference for both sides.

While I’ve said we’re already in offseason mode around here, it is worth spending a little bit of time diving into this game as several players will be playing for contracts in 2025, while interim manager Peter Luccin will be looking to get one more positive result in his favor as he looks to lock up the full-time gig.

Let’s discuss a few quick points that we’ll keep an eye on this weekend.

Go out with a bang

Given the state of the roster and looming questions ahead of this offseason, I’d love to see this group really push for it in this season finale. After all this will also be the final time we see this team in this current state of Toyota Stadium, which will begin renovations after this season that will reduce the size of the venue in 2025.

Luccin knows the finale is important and having one final game with 19,096 in the stands is equally important even if the team isn’t going into the post season.

“I want to be clear, we have some of the best fans in the league,” said Luccin ahead of Saturday’s finale. “Just because of the way that they are pushing us, even if the season wasn’t good for us. Even though we didn’t make the playoffs, they have been coming every single game. Our duty is to just give all that we’ve got.”

The final look

Luccin finally has a relatively healthy roster to play around with and if he opts to do what he did in Portland the week before last, we may see this group line up in their best formation and style instead of seeing one more run of the 3-4-3 this season.

The result was positive, even if you don’t think a scoreless draw is positive. For this defense that has given up so much in 2024, it was a very positive result.

Sticking with the 4-3-3 for the final game of the season could also help in building some momentum for the team going into the offseason. Instead of having more disappointing results, defensively, it could help boost some guys that are playing for their 2025 contracts.

Speaking of those contacts

It won’t be just those who start and come off the bench on Saturday, but also how the players react to a game that has little to no meaning.

I’m particularly going to be looking at the large group of players who have options on their contracts for 2025. Those that are available for selection on Saturday (some will not be as they’re off roster with North Texas SC or injured), who starts, who comes off the bench and how is their motivation. Those are the big things to keep in mind.

This is pretty true for most of the FC Dallas defense. What kind of motivation does a Nkosi Tafari have this weekend? Does Sebastien Ibeagha continue to play like the leader he’s become in the back? Will we actually see someone like Ema Twumasi off the bench for a change?

How that group of players handles this weekend will be fairly telling on whether or not they want to be back in Dallas next season. I know most of us have made our minds up on these guys, but one positive game could help dictate the mood for those who haven’t yet.