In a way, we probably shouldn’t be too shocked with the 2-0 loss on Monday night for FC Dallas in Seattle. After all, the club has only won once there since 2011, and against the Sounders in the playoffs has always been a bit of a rough go in Washington on the turf at Lumen Field.

Still, there were moments in this game one loss in a best-of-three series that FC Dallas can return to Frisco and build on for their rematch on Saturday in game two. Let’s dive into a couple of those items real quick.

Finishing does Dallas in

We’ve said it probably more times than I can count at this point, but for FC Dallas to succeed, they need Jesus Ferreira to score. In the opening half hour, he had two golden chances that he’ll be haunted by for days, if not weeks, to come.