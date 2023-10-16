Photo via FC Dallas

I said it this morning in our weekly newsletter, but it sure feels like Groundhog Day with FC Dallas right now. Another draw at home (the fifth in a row). And another performance that left a bad taste in our mouths that felt more like a 3-1 loss than a 1-1 draw.

Let’s dive into some things from Saturday night’s draw with the Colorado Rapids.

FC Dallas gave Colorado just enough of an edge early

When you get to this point in any season, and you are faced with a team like the Rapids, who have nothing to play for, you really cannot give them an inch the way FC Dallas did on Saturday night.

Yeah, at this point, I don’t know what else to say about these kinds of goals. Mental lapse. Asleep at the wheel.