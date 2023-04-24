Photo via NYCFC

FC Dallas will have to wait for another shot at a three-game winning streak as they struggled to maintain possession and pass efficiently through the midfield in their 3-1 loss to New York City FC on Saturday night in Queens.

We won’t focus too much on the shorter field or things of that nature in this recap. For me, it came down to a couple of key things on Saturday night. But the bigger question may be, “Is this a sign of things to come?”

Defensive issues and turnovers rule the day