Photo via FC Dallas

Whew. Yeah, that is the response I have from FC Dallas’ 2-1 win on Saturday night over Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake. Just a simple, whew.

This game could have gone in about ten different directions, from the fast start by FCD to RSL’s response that lasted a good 70 minutes. In a way, I was shocked and relieved to see FCD respond the way they did when RSL tied the game up, but in the back of my mind, I kept thinking, “Here we go again.”