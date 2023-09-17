Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night was fairly easy to sum up in the moment, a disappointment for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

With games picking up this week, there is little time to waste in getting the thoughts on this match out of the way, so here are some key things I saw on Saturday night.

Quality in the first half, frustration in the second half

“When we got to halftime, it was about adjusting the things we were doing well but wanted to do better,” said head coach Nico Estevez in the post-game press conference. “I’ll have to analyze the details of the game because we were a completely different team in the second half. There was a lack of quality and connection. Then we started doing things we hadn’t talked about. I’m not sure why this happened. We know it was extremely humid, and that affected players from both teams. We saw cramping and missed passes from both teams. There are a lot of things to analyze in order to get better from this game.”