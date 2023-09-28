Photo via FC Dallas

After the Leagues Cup ended, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez stated that every game in the final 11 matches of the 2023 season needed to be a ‘final’ for FC Dallas. So far, FC Dallas has only lost once in their last seven games following a 1-1 draw on the road Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Union.

That mentality is helping provide a spark for this team on the road too. Trips to Utah last week and Philadelphia last night have resulted in a two-game unbeaten run on the road, a rare sight for FC Dallas this season.

Let’s get into last night’s game with some items we learned from it.

No quit

What else can you say about FC Dallas right now? They continue to lead the league in earning points from a losing position, now with 17. They continue to be unbeaten in what was truly a brutal month on paper when you look at the schedule for September. And most importantly, they continue to be a win away from seriously rising up the Western Conference standings.

“We’re happy with the performance and effort of the team, the personality and authority that we showed playing against one of the finalists of the MLS Cup last year – who’s really good at home,” said Estevez after the game. “We felt like we fell short because of the way we were playing and how we finished the game, how strong we were finishing in their half. But overall, we know it’s difficult to play here, and I’m really happy with our decisions and game plan for this game.”