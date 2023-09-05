Photo via MikeBrooks

I had intentions of getting this thought piece out yesterday, but I opted to enjoy Labor Day with my family instead.

It’s probably a good thing, though; the more I look back on FC Dallas’ 2-2 draw with Atlanta United, the more I get a bit frustrated by how things for going for the club.

Saturday’s result felt like more of the same for this team in 2023. A decent showing, with some sloppy defending and poor finishing. Let’s dive back into the match with some items we learned from it.

Unfortunate not to get more