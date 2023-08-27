FC Dallas pushed themselves back up the Western Conference standings on Saturday night with a dramatic 1-0 win over Austin FC thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Nkosi Tafari.

No one can say it was a pretty win, though, when you look back on it. With a double-game week ahead for us, let’s break down the win with some key items we learned along the way.

Photo via MikeBrooks

Three weeks off could have proven more costly

Maybe it was the lack of Jesus Ferreira up top (more on that in a bit). Maybe it was the heat. Maybe it was the long three-week break between the Leagues Cup exit and last night. Or, let’s go with all of the above.