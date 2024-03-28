This week’s press conference with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is in the books.

Today, we got some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their prep for Saturday’s home game and some other items.

Here we go:

On the week off before playing Austin:

Well, I think it was a good moment for us to stop. It was a good moment to analyze things to review, to go back and think and see what things are when we're doing well and what things are we're not doing well, that is not allowing us to win games. You know, and if you go back a little bit to some of the goals that we conceded as some of the goals is some of them we haven't conceded the last years, you know, we we've been a very, very solid team that has been very tough to beat. And it's like we've become a team that is a little bit weak, you know, on the defensive side, in the little things, you know, the duels, the positioning, the aggression, the energy in those moments. And I think we have to go to the basics and see who we are, you know why we were successful. We have been getting data about how much we break lines, how much we bypass opponents, and opponent defenders, in our numbers are higher from last year. We are also one of the teams that this does in the league. But we forgot about, you know, the basic things is about competing in and defending well, in order to, to have those opportunities that we're creating to score goals.

On Injuries for this weekend: