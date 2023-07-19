© Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United manager and the 2023 MLS All-Star Game coach Wayne Rooney know a thing or two about scoring goals. A five-time Premier League champion during his playing days, Rooney scored over 200 goals during his impressive career in the EPL.

On Wednesday night, Rooney will lead an MLS All-Star team against one of his old EPL rivals, Arsenal, in the league’s annual summer friendly.

“It’s an exciting time for the league and the players to be involved in this game against a very good Arsenal team,” Rooney said in a press conference on Tuesday. “Of course, you want to win, but I think these events are also fun for the fans to enjoy. It’s a treat to watch some of the best players in the league have different challenges. It’s exciting and something to look forward to.”

FC Dallas fans will have reason to watch on Wednesday night as leading scorer Jesus Ferreira is one of eight forward available for selection against Arsenal. (Christian Benteke (DC United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), and Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) on the team.)

Rooney discussed what he likes about Ferreira and how he views him as a player.

"He is a fantastic player, like all the players here in the All-Star squad,” said Rooney. “He's got a lot of ability; obviously, he had a great Gold Cup. He's just go to keep working hard to achieve his goals, and he's got a lot of potential to go and be a real top player."

Fans can tune in tonight at 7:30 pm on MLS Season Pass to watch the MLS All-Stars take on Arsenal from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.