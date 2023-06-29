Photo via US Soccer

The magical run for Jesus Ferreira in 2023 continues. On Wednesday night, he scored his second-career hat trick for the United States Men's National Team in a 6-0 victory over St. Kitts & Nevis in the Concacaf Gold Cup Wednesday night.

He became the fastest player in USMNT history to reach ten goals after doing it in his 20th game. It's Ferreira's second-career international hat trick after tallying four goals against Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League last year.

It wasn’t just Ferreira scoring on the night that had an FC Dallas connection. Bryan Reynolds, a former Homegrown, also found the back of the net. It was his first international goal in his fourth USMNT cap. In all, three former FCD Academy players started the match, with former Homegrown Alex Zendejas earning his third cap and an assist on Reynold’s goal.

The USMNT is now level with Jamaica atop Group A with 4 points from two games in the 2023 Gold Cup. The group leaders played to a 1-1 draw in the opening match on Saturday, June 24. The U.S. closes out the group stage against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday, July 2.