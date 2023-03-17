Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas Homegrowns Antonio Carrera (U.S. U-20s) and Nolan Norris (U.S. U-19s) have been called to represent the United States at the youth level for the upcoming FIFA international break.

The 19-year old Carrera will join the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team in Marbella, Spain from March 19-29 and will face France, England an…