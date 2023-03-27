Photo via FC Dallas

We knew going to BMO Stadium was going to be a tall task for FC Dallas on Saturday night. It was a venue that they had yet to pick up a win at since it opened in 2018. LAFC may have been coming off a loss there in the Concacaf Champions League, but they haven’t lost back-to-back home games like ever.

So, in the end, a 2-1 loss wasn’t terrible, but looking back, a couple of costly mistakes led FC Dallas not to pick up points. Let’s dive into some key moments and thoughts from the loss.

Depth tested

We knew when the lineup was announced that things would look a bit different. Nico Estevez had to deal with Jose Martinez being a late scratch after the team arrived in LA, and then Sebastian Lletget had some personal issues to take care of as well. On top of that, he opted not to start Paxton Pomykal due to his lingering hamstring issue from the week prior.