The 2023 season is in the books for FC Dallas. It was long. At times, it felt pretty grueling.

I mentioned in the weekly newsletter that I have an off-season plan for different posts and series to get into here. First, today will be a look at the three questions I see facing the club in the coming weeks going into next season. I’m sure there are plenty more questions than just these three, but for now, these are the ones that stick out the most for FC Dallas to solve sooner rather than later.

Photo via FC Dallas

Can they fix their injury issues?

In a weird way, Tarik Scott’s preseason injury was a real precursor for the 2023 season. We didn’t think too much of it at the time since Scott was going into his rookie year with FC Dallas as a Homegrown with the team. But that injury weirdly set the tone for things to come.

FC Dallas may have managed to be relatively injury-free between February and April, but the injuries hit once the bulk of the spring was done. And they hit hard and fast, up and down the roster.