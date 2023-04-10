Photo via FC Dallas

Getting a win away from home in Major League Soccer is never an easy thing to do these days. Home teams tend to have calls go their way more often, and a home crowd can sometimes lift their team up more as the game goes along.

For FC Dallas, they went in with a game plan to be more aggressive in the attack and as a result, they picked up their first road win and shutout of 2023.

Let’s dive into some key aspects of the win on both sides of the ball.

Jimenez opens the door more for Ferreira

When the lineup came out on Saturday evening, the biggest thing we all noticed off the bat was seeing Jesus Jimenez earn his first start in a Dallas uniform.